College Football World Reacts To Arch Manning's Reported Value

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning made his long-awaited college decision on Thursday, committing to play for the Texas Longhorns.

As the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning's value on the field is undeniable. But, his monetary value off the field is equally off the charts.

According to a valuation from On3 Sports, Manning has an expected NIL worth of $3.1 million — making him the "most valuable" high school football recruit in the nation.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this ridiculous valuation.

"Yes sir Back up the bank truck!" one fan wrote.

"NIL evaluation is 3.1 million. Time for me to start making some babies," another joked.

Manning has earned this valuation despite having a virtually non-existent presence on any social media accounts. His only tweet came with today's commitment announcement.

Manning ranks No. 3 on the On3 NIL 100, which includes high school and college athletes from all sports. He ranks only behind high school basketball star Bronny James and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Given his five-star football talent and Manning family name, it's only a matter to time before some record-breaking NIL offers start rolling in.