College Football World Reacts To Arch Manning's Teammate's Commitment

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Arch Manning isn't committed to a college program yet, but his friend is.

Manning's high school teammate, three-star tight end Will Randle, just announced his committment to the University of Texas.

"Something in the orange. #commited," he said.

Funny enough, Randle and Manning were just in Austin together over the weekend checking out the Longhorns.

It could mean nothing, but it'd certainly be interesting if Manning and Randle are some sort of package deal for the Longhorns.

"Landing Randle will no doubt benefit Texas in the Arch Manning recruitment. The two are high school teammates and have taken many college visits together," said Hookem.com.

"Arch Manning’s high school teammate makes his commitment… and it’s not the Crimson Tide," said Roll Tide Wire.

"Isidore Newman TE and Arch Manning’s teammate, Will Randle COMMITS to the Longhorns #AllGasNoBrakes #HookEm," said Texas Talk.

"Photo of Arch Manning during his current official visit with Texas. This will be his 5th visit with Texas and rumour has it his high school teammate TE Will Randle has received a crystal ball prediction that he is heading to Texas. Can Texas seal the deal with Manning? #HornsUp," the No Huddle Podcast tweeted.

"#LSU target and teammate of Arch Manning chooses Texas. Will Randle has proven to be one of Manning’s top targets over their time at Newman. The two wrapped up a visit to Austin together this weekend," said Zack Nagy.

Will Randle's commitment to Texas persuade Manning to choose the Longhorns as well?

The five-star quarterback's recruitment is heating up.