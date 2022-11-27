College Football World Reacts To Arizona State's Reported Coaching Hire

TEMPE, AZ - OCTOBER 08: An Arizona State Sun Devils helmet celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month during the college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona State Sun Devils on October 8, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Another year, another lost coach for the University of Oregon.

On Saturday, news broke that Ducks 32-year-old offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will be taking over as the next head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The college football reacted to the Pac-12 coaching news on Twitter Saturday night.

"Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach and youngest Power 5 coach in the country," reported 247's Sun Devil Source.

"Kenny Dillingham will be a young offensive minded head coach who can convince ASU’s young talent to stay in Tempe," commented ESPN's Matt Barrie.

"Nine years ago, Kenny Dillingham was a high school offensive coordinator. Six years ago, he was a graduate assistant at Memphis. He's now an FBS head coach at 32 years old. Quite a meteoric rise," remarked Curt Weiler.

"Kenny Dillingham does not have an easy road ahead of him, but Arizona State has given him the luxury of working fast. His next moves will be crucial, and they will be observed under a microscope."

A new day in Tempe, Arizona.