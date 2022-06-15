College Football World Reacts To Army vs. Navy Announcement

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 09: The Navy Midshipmen run out on the field before the game against the Army Black Knights on December 9, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday morning, a report emerged suggesting the Army-Navy game would have a new home in 2023.

Just a few hours after the report emerged, the news was confirmed by the official Twitter account of the game. "America's Game" will have a new destination over the next five years.

"Boston / Foxborough will be the host of the 2023 game on Dec. 9, Washington, DC / Landover, Md. will host the 2024 game on Dec. 14, Baltimore will host the 2025 game on Dec. 13," an announcement read. "New York City / East Rutherford, N.J. will host the 2026 game on Dec. 12 and Philadelphia will host the 2027 game on Dec. 11."

Fans couldn't get enough of the news.

"Congratulations @GilletteStadium! I know the amount of effort has been put in over the past to bring this prestigious event to the Commonwealth. Glad to see the 2023 game is headed to Foxboro!" one fan said.

"Excited to have America's Game at M&T Bank Stadium," another fan said.

"Imagine being in the Classes of ‘26-‘28 and able to have a unique experience in going to four different places for Army-Navy. Sheesh," said a third fan.

Plenty of fans around the country will be watching, no matter where the game goes.