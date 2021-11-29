College Football World Reacts To Army’s New Uniforms

Army has officially announced its uniform combination for this Saturday’s annual Army-Navy game.

The uniforms will be commemorating Task Force Dagger that went into Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago.

They have cameo helmets with cream jerseys and pants. They also have “Army” patched on the jersey on one side, and then “De Opresso Liber” on the other side which means free the oppressed.

The college football world had a lot of reactions to these uniforms and most centered around how awesome they are.

Army and Navy have been playing each other since 1890 and Army is looking to win for the second time in a row. The Black Knights shut out the Midshipmen 15-0 last year to avenge their 2019 loss, 31-7.

Overall, Army has won four of the last five meetings after Navy was on a long winning streak. Prior to the 2016 season, Navy had beaten Army 14 straight times, which is the longest winning streak in the series.

Navy has still yet to unveil its uniforms.

This year’s edition will take place at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11 where the New York Giants and Jets play.

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. ET.