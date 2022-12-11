College Football World Reacts To Army's Thrilling Overtime Win

Officer cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point and their marching band display a Go Army sign during their annual NCAA college football game against the Navy Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis on 6 December 1997 at the Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. Navy won the game 39?7. (Photo by David Seelig/Allsport/Getty Images)

As this series often does, the 2022 Army-Navy game delivered with a thrilling contest between heated rivals.

The game was a defensive, grind-it-out slugfest between the two military academies. At the end of regulation, the score was locked in at a 10-10 tie.

Despite a notable lack of offense throughout the entire game, both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime period. In the second overtime, Army forced a goal-line fumble and turnover.

The Black Knights then knocked a game-winning field goal through the uprights and claimed a 20-17 victory.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this thrilling contest.

"Definitely my favorite rivalry game," one fan wrote.

"The greatest game/tradition in all of sports," another said.

"The best day of the year!" another added.

This is the first overtime game in the rich history of this rivalry game. Navy now leads the all-time series 62-54-7 over the Black Knights.