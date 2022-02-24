Former Baylor head coach Art Briles is officially returning to college football. On Thursday, a spokesperson for Grambling State announced that Briles has been hired to Hue Jackson’s staff for the 2022 season.

Earlier this week, a Grambling State spokesperson told the News-Star there’s “no truth” to the rumor that Briles is being targeted for a position on Jackson’s staff. Clearly, the program wasn’t telling the truth.

Briles has not coached football at the collegiate level since his time at Baylor. His tenure with the Bears featured a lot of marquee wins, but it’ll be remembered for the way his staff handled of a number of sexual assault accusations within the program.

Though it’s not a surprise, the majority of the sports world is frustrated that Briles is receiving a second chance.

“SWAC should 100% not allow this to happen,” ESPN reporter Ben Baby said.

“This is a horrendous hire and decision,” ESPN producer Ashley Colley tweeted.

“This is just so gross,” one fan wrote.

“It’s like college football *wants* to go down in flames,” another fan tweeted.

Grambling State will have plenty of questions to answer about this hire.

Briles, meanwhile, will also have to face the music when he’s officially introduced as a member of Jackson’s coaching staff.