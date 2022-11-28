College Football World Reacts To Auburn's Coaching Hire

AUBURN - OCTOBER 16: Photo of the Auburn University logo at the top of Jordan-Hare Stadium during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Auburn Tigers on October 16, 2010 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

After weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers got their guy.

Per college football writer Ross Dellenger, "Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Liberty coach Hugh Freeze." Noting, "Freeze would return to the SEC, where in 2017 Ole Miss fired him amid NCAA and personal scandal. In 12 years as a college head coach, he’s had one losing season."

The college football world reacted to Freeze's hire on Monday.

"The vibes downgrade from Cadillac to this is amazing," replied a Georgia State writer. "Congrats, I guess. Have fun."

"Glad I'm a loyal Aggie gig them," joked an Auburn fan.

"The ex-Mississippi State AD hiring the former Ole Miss football coach who was fired amid a scandal to be in the same division as both schools is one of the funnier/wilder dynamics in college," tweeted Ben Portnoy. "The Egg Bowl never sleeps."

"Auburn absolutely refuses to hire a coach that didn’t previously coach at Arkansas State."

"Such a lame hire for Auburn," another said.

"We will see how many of the people who said they will stop being Auburn fans over the last 48 hours actually follow through. My guess, not many. But I'll have fun going through the replies in three years," commented Dan Wolken.

A new day at Auburn.