College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Head Coach Lloyd Carr of the Michigan Wolverines watches his team from the sidelines during the 2007 Rose Bowl against the USC Trojans on January 1, 2007 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr.

Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.

Fans loved the honor for Carr.

"Well deserved and thank you Coach Carr," said one fan.

"Let’s go! The state of Michigan gave up on Lloyd Carr way too soon. Bout time he’s getting the respect he deserves," another fan said.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh weighed in as well.

"Lloyd Carr was one of the great coaches and leaders in college football," said , the J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach. "We are forever proud that he was our coach, ally and trusted friend. He was loyal to the University of Michigan and was committed to the development of his players as young men, citizens and football players. Lloyd personally helped me become a better player during my time at Michigan, expanding my knowledge by teaching me defensive coverages and tendencies when I was injured in 1984. That experience helped me throughout my playing career and shows his dedication to each player and the team's overall success. It will be an honor to leave the locker room through the Lloyd Carr Tunnel on our way to the field every home game."

Carr helped lead the team to a national title and eventually became a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.