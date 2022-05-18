College Football World Reacts To Best Coaches Rankings
Each year, CBS Sports analysts cast their votes to rank each of the nation's Power Five head coaches.
Unsurprisingly, there are some familiar faces at the top of the list.
The top-five consists of Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney, Lincoln Riley and Jimbo Fisher. Ryan Day, Brian Kelly, Kyle Wittingham, Jim Harbaugh and Mike Gundy round out the top-10.
Whenever ranking lists of any kind are revealed, fans leap at the opportunity to offer their opinions.
The college football world took to Twitter to react to this list on Wednesday.
Some fans agree with CBS' rankings.
"The top 3 are obvious and are the ones listed. You can switch Dabo and Kirby if you want but if you have any other coach in your top 3 you’re just flat out wrong lol," one wrote.
Others strongly disagreed.
"What a joke," one said.
The most common dissenting opinion on social media revolved around Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's position at No. 6.
"Ryan Day at 6 is laughable. Should be 4. Fuel to the fire…." one fan wrote.
"I honestly don’t see how Ryan day isn’t top 3-4…" another added.
What do you think of CBS' 2022 head coaching list?