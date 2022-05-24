College Football World Reacts To Best Quarterback Rankings

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brad Crawford of 247Sports made sure to rile up college football fans on Monday.

He ranked the top 25 quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2022 season and no matter what, people were going to be upset.

Bryce Young got ranked in that top spot, followed closely by C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams, Dillon Gabriel, and KJ Jefferson.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the top five and the rankings for rest of the 20 quarterbacks on the list as well.

Some of these quarterbacks will look to prove Crawford wrong heading into the 2022 season.

The season can't come soon enough since a lot of these players will be squaring off against one another.

The 2022 season will officially start on Aug. 27 with some Week 0 games and then Week 1 will start on Sept. 3.