College Football World Reacts To Best Uniform Rankings

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: The Oregon Ducks walk toward the field prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the "Big Game Boomer" podcast released its ranking of the 50 best uniforms in college football.

And, of course, some schools took exception to where they landed on the list.

The BGB Show placed the Oregon Ducks above all. Followed by Michigan, UCLA, Florida State and Ohio State to round out the top-five.

Here's what some of the college football world had to say about BGB's top-50.

"Michigan and UCLA top 3 I never lose," another fan commented.

"No love for the black shoes & basic blues?" asked a Penn State fan.

"It’s not a stretch to suggest that BYU could easily be in the top 20 of this list," tweeted a Cougars uniform account. "Additionally, 23 of the top 30 are sponsored by Nike/Jordan."

"Which of our home uniforms is he ranking?" asked a South Carolina account. "We have an entire set."

"Why are Alabama’s uniforms also so underrated?" asked a Mizzou fan club.

"Oregon? No chance. Stop sniffing glue."

Some interesting rankings...