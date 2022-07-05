College Football World Reacts To Big Nebraska Recruiting News

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrates the win against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers received some very good news on the recruiting trail.

Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller announced his commitment to Nebraska just a few moments ago. The Huskers won the recruiting battle over SEC power LSU.

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the latest commitment.

"Four-star receiver @omarionmiller19 has committed to Nebraska. He joins @JaidynDoss and @Barryj4k as the Huskers' third 2023 WR pledge," one reporter said. "Miller is the third-highest-ranked receiver commit in Nebraska program history in the modern recruiting era, which dates back to 1999."

"Congrats!!! You definitely made the right decision!!! Go get’em my boi!!!" another fan said.

"One-time #LSU commit Omarion "O" Miller announcing to #Nebraska. North Caddo star's original pledge to Tigers came when La. native Mickey Joseph, now at Nebraska, was still in B.R. last summer. He would join transfer Trey Palmer & 2022 signee De'Coldest Crawford in WR group," said another reporter.

Scott Frost and company have to be happy with their latest pickup.