College Football World Reacts To Big Quinn Ewers News

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has been sidelined since spraining his SC joint in a close loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide nearly a month ago.

Ewers has been dressed for the Longhorns' past two games, prompting questions as to whether or not he would play. There were reports he would return last weekend against the West Virginia Mountaineers, but ultimately couldn't go.

Fans have been waiting for good Ewers news and now it's finally here. According to a report from college football insider Pete Thamel, Ewers will be starting against Oklahoma this weekend.

"Star quarterback Quinn Ewers will return for Texas on Saturday and is expected to start in the Red River game against Oklahoma. He’s been practicing without limitations this week," he said.

Fans are thrilled by the news.

"Texas scores 70 this weekend and I climb Big Tex," one fan said.

"Happy for the young man," ESPN's Robert Griffin III said.

"Bama got so lucky," said another.

Texas and Oklahoma face off in one of the best rivalry games in the country at 12:00 p.m. ET.