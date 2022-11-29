College Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Of The Year

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Big Ten officially announced who won the "Coach of the Year" award on Tuesday.

In an announcement that should surprise nobody, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh won the award after he guided the team to a perfect 12-0 regular season record.

Harbaugh is looking to lead the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten titles for the first time since 2003-04. He's also looking to lead them to back-to-back berths in the College Football Playoff.

College football fans are happy that Harbaugh got this well-deserved award.

"Jim Harbaugh has completely flipped the script for himself and this program," another tweet read.

Harbaugh will look to lead the team to a 13th straight win next Saturday against Purdue in the conference championship game.

Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.