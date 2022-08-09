College Football World Reacts To Big Ten, ESPN News

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

We have pretty pivotal news out of the college football world.

Big Ten football, and basketball for that matter, will reportedly no longer be airing on ESPN channels starting in 2024, unless there's a last-minute agreement.

This will be the first time in 40 years ESPN will not carry Big Ten football or basketball.

When the conference's record-setting media rights deal goes into effect in 2024, FOX, NBC and CBS are expected to broadcast Big Ten contests.

It's a significant development for the rest of the Power Five. The Big Ten will now be exclusively aired by FOX, CBS and NBC.

The SEC will be all ESPN.

"You can see it now starting in 2023: Noon: Big Ten on Fox 3:30: Big Ten on CBS 7:30: Big Ten on NBC And starting a year later, ESPN will be able to counter-program with: Noon: SEC on ABC/ESPN 3:30: SEC on ABC/ESPN 7:30: SEC or ACC on ABC/ESPN," said Stewart Mandel.

ESPN, meanwhile, now has some money to spend and time slots to fill. It may now look to reach out to either the Pac-12 or Big 12.

"Many within the industry believed that ESPN would be cut out, but it’s still shocking nonetheless and now opens the door for more ESPN opportunities for the Pac 12 and Big 12," wrote Ross Dellenger.

"Yep. If you're the Pac-12, ESPN losing the Big Ten would be their first bit of good news since (?) Will have some money to burn and time slots to fill," said Stewart Mandel.

The Big 12 and Pac-12 will be looking to take advantage of this opportunity. ESPN will want at least one of the Power Five conferences.