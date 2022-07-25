College Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Preseason Poll

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Big Ten's preseason poll came out today and there weren't too many surprises in it.

Ohio State was the unanimous choice to win the Big Ten Championship since it fields the best roster of any team in the conference. The Buckeyes have C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and many more playmakers back and ready for more.

Wisconsin was the pick to win the West Division and meet Ohio State in the conference championship game.

Here are the full results for each division:

West Division

1. Wisconsin

2. Iowa

3. Minnesota

4. Purdue

5. Nebraska

6. Illinois

7. Northwestern

East Division

1. Ohio State

2. Michigan

3. Penn State

4. Michigan State

5. Maryland

6. Rutgers

7. Indiana

College football fans have weighed in with their opinions on this poll.

"Ohio State is the unanimous pick to win the East and B1G this season though that's not surprising. What I find surprising is that 31 of 36 first-place votes in the West going to Wisconsin. Badgers should be in the race, but I'm far from confident in them for a number of reasons," Paul Harvey of Saturday Tradition said.

"What? A fresh batch of disrespect right before football season?" a Michigan State fan tweeted.

This is shaping up to be a great season across the Big Ten.