College Football World Reacts To Biggest Fan Base Rankings

A recent study has provided some interesting data about the distribution of college football fans around the country.

The findings indicate that 92% of all college football fans support a Power Five program and the top-16 fanbases make up 50% of all fans.

The Ohio State football program holds the largest fanbase by a wide margin with an estimated 11.26 million fans. The Buckeyes are followed by Notre Dame, Texas, Penn State and Michigan in the top five.

Upon first glance, there are several head-scratching positions on this data list.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this data.

"Whew... this isn't gonna stir up some arguments at all," one fan wrote.

"Thinking Georgia has a smaller fan base than Oregon is not based in reality," a Bulldogs fan account said.

"This is hilariously bad," another added.

Several fans pointed out the fact that the Syracuse football program somehow made its way into the top-15.

"I’d probably go back to the drawing board and figure out what I did wrong if I conducted a study that told me that Syracuse had a top 15 fanbase in college football," college football reporter Tyler Calvaruso wrote.

"Haters can’t handle the truth, Syracuse is one of America’s favorite teams," another joked.

While there's no perfect way to determine true fanbase numbers, it's certainly an interesting topic for debate.