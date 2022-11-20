College Football World Reacts To Blake Corum Injury Update

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 29: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball while avoiding tackles by Jacoby Windmon #4 and Angelo Grose #15 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of a college football game at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

It's hard to imagine Blake Corum not giving it a go in his team's biggest game of the season next week. And on Sunday, the UM running back might've hinted at a possible return...

While using some of his NIL money to help deliver turkeys to folks in Ypsilanti, Michigan for the holiday, the Wolverines Heisman candidate was asked about his injured knee.

To which Corum replied, "It’s good. I’ll be fine. I’ll be back.”

The college football world reacted to Corum's injury update on Sunday.

"Damnit, do I like Blake Corum..?!?!" asked a Big Ten rival.

"All-American athlete and person," tweeted Barstool Blue.

"Michigan running back Blake Corum used his NIL money to donate turkeys to folks for thanksgiving. He also did this last year," noted Rex Chapman. "Gotta love it…"

"I'm in awe by the way this kid leads his life. Inspires an old guy like me to be better. #selfless."

"1. Awesome 2. Nice to hear his knee is feeling good!!!" said the "Unnecessary Roughness" podcast.

Great stuff.