College Football World Reacts To Bomani Jones' Controversial Pick

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pressures Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs into throwing an interception during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ESPN's Bomani Jones has never been afraid to give a controversial opinion. But his latest surprise take has the college football world buzzing - and not with any joy.

On the latest edition of his podcast The Right Time with Bomani Jones, Jones spoke to ESPN's Elle Duncan about college quarterbacks who might be a good fit for the Denver Broncos. When the issue came to Georgia's Stetson Bennett and Florida's Anthony Richardson, Jones made the controversial pick to go with Richardson.

"You would like to have a better quarterback. I don't care how inconsistent he may be, I would rather have Anthony Richardson than Stetson Bennett," Jones said.

On paper, Anthony Richardson has all of the tools to be an NFL quarterback. He has the size, mobility and arm strength to make NFL scouts, coaches and - most importantly - general managers drool. But through his first five games of the 2022 college football season, those skills haven't manifested into particularly strong numbers and the team is only 3-2.

Stetson Bennett is widely considered a middling or even fringe NFL prospect. But he played a huge role in Georgia's national championship win last year, playing in 14 games and completing 64.5-percent of his passes for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Bennett is on pace to do even better this year, which could boost his draft stock even more.

Which of those two quarterbacks would you pick to add to your NFL team?