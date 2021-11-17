College Football World Reacts To Bombshell Mel Tucker News

It looks like Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is getting the bag.

On Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press reported Michigan State is working on a historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for the 49-year-old coach.

No doubt, news of Tucker’s extension had the college football world buzzing.

“Sparty doing everything possible to keep Mel tucker around,” tweeted Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinal. “Tucker’s name mentioned for several high-profile jobs like LSU.”

Barstool’s Katie Pondiscio also chimed in.

“Okay sooo who was trying to poach Tucker for the number to be this big?” she reacted. “… What happens if it is a one year fluke?”

Anthony Herron of the Big Ten Network responded simply, “#GoGreen indeed…”

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel pointed to the deal being possible thanks to the Big Ten’s lucrative television contract.

Michigan State appears to have found the man they want to lead its program into the next decade.

Tucker’s 9-1 record, punctuated by a huge victory over in-state rival Michigan, likely played a huge role in the university’s decision. The comeback victory made for one of the great games of the 2021 college football season.

The Spartans finished just 2-5 in Tucker’s COVID-ravaged first season. Since then, Tucker has built Sparty into a top 10 program in the nation. At least for this season.

Michigan State and its coach have another massive road test on Saturday.

If Tucker can take his team into “The Horseshoe” and take down Ohio State, the Spartans have a good chance of finding themselves in the College Football Playoff.