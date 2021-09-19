The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brady Hoke’s Performance

A closeup of Brady Hoke pointing while wearing a Michigan polo.ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Brady Hoke argues a call with a official during the fourth quarter while playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium on September 7, 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 41-30. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It’s been a while since the college football world was buzzing about Brady Hoke.

The former Michigan Wolverines head coach only lasted four seasons in Ann Arbor. He went 11-2 in his first season, but struggled the next three, going 31-20 over four years. Hoke was let go by the program following the 2014 season.

Hoke has since bounced around the college football and NFL world, taking assistant jobs at Oregon and  Tennessee, and with the Carolina Panthers.

The former Michigan coach landed the head coaching job at San Diego State in 2020. He’s off to a big start this season, too.

Hoke has led San Diego State to a 3-0 start this season. The college football world is happy to see Hoke doing well.

San Diego State won in pretty cool fashion on Saturday night, beating Utah on a trick play to win the game:

Good for Brady Hoke.

San Diego State will look to move to 4-0 on the season next weekend. They are scheduled to take on Towson at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

