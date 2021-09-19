College Football World Reacts To Brady Hoke’s Performance

It’s been a while since the college football world was buzzing about Brady Hoke.

The former Michigan Wolverines head coach only lasted four seasons in Ann Arbor. He went 11-2 in his first season, but struggled the next three, going 31-20 over four years. Hoke was let go by the program following the 2014 season.

Hoke has since bounced around the college football and NFL world, taking assistant jobs at Oregon and Tennessee, and with the Carolina Panthers.

The former Michigan coach landed the head coaching job at San Diego State in 2020. He’s off to a big start this season, too.

Hoke has led San Diego State to a 3-0 start this season. The college football world is happy to see Hoke doing well.

San Diego State is 3-0. Long Live Brady Hoke!!!! — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 19, 2021

Brady Hoke is 3-0. Happy for him https://t.co/WsYwYEgaHn — Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) September 19, 2021

Brady Hoke is now 2-1 vs P5 teams during his second stint at SDSU. Going back to October 11, 2014, against P5 teams he went: Tennessee: 0-2 Michigan: 3-3 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 19, 2021

San Diego State won in pretty cool fashion on Saturday night, beating Utah on a trick play to win the game:

Former Tennessee HC Brady Hoke and SDSU get the win on the trick-play. pic.twitter.com/GjdItbKpyR — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 19, 2021

Good for Brady Hoke.

San Diego State will look to move to 4-0 on the season next weekend. They are scheduled to take on Towson at 3:30 p.m. E.T.