College Football World Reacts To Brian Hartline Report

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline warms up prior to the college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 2,2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cincinnati has started to reach out to head-coaching candidates for its football program.

According to BuckeyeScoop, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the job after there was a lot of speculation that he would be a candidate.

This comes after Luke Fickell accepted the Wisconsin job on Sunday. Fickell had been the Bearcats' head coach for six years before accepting this new gig.

If Hartline gets this gig, it would be a big blow to the Buckeyes since he's one of their best recruiters. He's also helped develop receivers such as Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, and Marvin Harrison Jr., throughout his time in Columbus.

Buckeye fans are hoping that the program can find a way to keep him from leaving while Bearcats fans are all for him being the HC.

We'll have to see if Hartline emerges as the favorite for this job.