College Football World Reacts To Brian Hartline's Decision

The 2022 season saw Ohio State promote wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to passing game coordinator. But with a slew of other teams hoping to bring Hartline into the fold, the Buckeyes coach has made his decision.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Hartline announced that despite speculation about his future, he plans to stay at Ohio State. He said that while he appreciates the support, his "heart is at Ohio State."

"I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right now my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else," Hartline tweeted.

Ohio State fans were delighted to hear that Hartline is staying straight from the horse's mouth. Some are calling for the Buckeyes to give him an extension to ward off future interest from other teams:

Brian Hartline joined his alma mater as a quality control assistant in 2017 and was promoted to receivers coach the very next year. He maintained the role through the transition from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day and has helped oversee a slew of elite wide receivers develop in Columbus.

After helping the Buckeyes offense put up some of their best numbers ever, it's clear that Hartline knows his stuff and is capable of doing even more.

Will Hartline get another promotion at the Buckeyes before he departs?