College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans.

In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd.

"I just wanted to come on here and say that whoever said Florida fans suck... they were right," Kelly said. "Like, these guys are assholes."

The college football world reacted to Kelly's daughter's comments on social media.

"I see no lies," tweeted Danny Kanell.

"Breaking: Brian Kelly’s daughter goes to her first ever football game."

"Tell her to dress up in Gator gear and attend the game in Baton Rouge next year and then we can discuss," a Florida fan replied.

"Sister, known that for 45 years," commented a Georgia fan.

Those in The Swamp didn't take too kindly to Kelly's remarks.