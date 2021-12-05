The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter Video

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly looks on.BLACKSBURG, VA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish watches over the team before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

While Brian Kelly has officially left Notre Dame for LSU, his daughter has to remain at the school in South Bend, Indiana.

On Saturday, a TikTok video from Kelly’s daughter went viral on social media.

In the video, Kelly’s daughter joked about how she has to remain at Notre Dame while her father already departed for LSU. Kelly’s daughter joked that she’ll probably get booed as she comes into class moving forward.

“When you still have to graduate from Notre Dame in 5 months but your dad already left for LSU,” she wrote on TikTok.

College football fans have taken to social media to react.

“Will he go to her graduation?” one fan wonders.

“I felt bad for her until I realized she is wearing LSU clothes in her profile pic,” another fan admitted on Twitter.

“All the ND fans like to talk about “class” and morals. But we gonna find out how much class they have over the next 5 months,” one fan added on social media.

Kelly, of course, left Notre Dame for LSU last weekend, accepting a $100 million offer from the Tigers to become their next head coach.

The move isn’t happening immediately for everyone involved, though, it appears.

