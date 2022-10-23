College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly's Postgame Photo

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Brian Kelly of LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome on September 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

LSU head coach Brian Kelly picked up the biggest win of his SEC tenure - maybe of his entire career in the regular season - with yesterday's stunning victory over previously unbeaten Ole Miss. Afterwards, he had a little fun.

Following the game, Kelly posted a photo to LSU's Twitter account wear he was wearing a t-shirt depicting a dance he did for a recruiting video last offseason. At the time, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin (and countless others) trolled Kelly for how lame his dancing was.

But Kelly got the last laugh over Kiffin yesterday, and might have just knocked Kiffin's Rebels out of the national title picture in the process. Kelly's Tigers dominated the high-octane Rebels in a 45-20 win.

LSU fans and even casual football fans loved the shirt and how brutal Kelly was able to troll Kiffin back with this one.

To say Brian Kelly's coaching tenure with LSU got off to a rough start might be putting it mildly. A heartbreaking loss to Florida State in Week 1 had many instantly wondering if LSU had erred in prying Kelly out of Notre Dame.

But thanks to four straight wins against Southern, New Mexico and SEC rivals Auburn and Mississippi State, the Tigers got back on track before losing to Tennessee.

LSU's national title ambitions may be shot, but thanks to wins over Florida and Ole Miss, the SEC Championship Game is still within reach. Winning out will secure their return trip to the conference title game.

Up next: Alabama.