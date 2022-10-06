College Football World Reacts To Brutal Texas A&M Injury News

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies helmets on the sidelines during the Southwest Classic game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M might be without its starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season.

According to Ian Fitzsimmons, starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. He's out indefinitely and he could be lost for the season.

"I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. Sadly, he might be done for the season - at the least the foreseeable future," Fitzsimmons tweeted.

Johnson suffered the injury during the Aggies' loss to the Bulldogs of Mississippi State last Saturday.

The junior quarterback has thrown for 517 yards and three touchdowns since he took over the starting job in the third game of the season against Miami.

College football fans are hoping for a speedy recovery for Johnson.

Haynes King will likely start this Saturday's massive game down in Tuscaloosa against Alabama.

Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET.