College Football World Reacts To Bryan Harsin Firing News

AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Auburn Tigers prior to their game against the San Jose State Spartans at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn has officially pulled the plug on head coach Bryan Harsin.

The university announced on Monday afternoon that it had fired Harsin after the team lost five of eight to open the 2022 season.

"Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership position of the Auburn University football program. President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football," a statement read.

Fans are definitely not surprised that this change was made.

Harsin was in his second season as head coach before he got fired. He'll finish his Auburn tenure with a 9-12 record.

Before that, he went 69-19 in seven seasons as head coach at Boise State.

We'll have to see what direction this school goes for its next head football coach.