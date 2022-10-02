College Football World Reacts To Bryce Young Injury Update

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This Saturday afternoon, Alabama star Bryce Young suffered a serious-looking shoulder injury vs. the Razorbacks of Arkansas.

Young, the former five-star recruit and 2021 Heisman winner, missed the entire second half with an injury.

After the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban shared an update on Young's status. Fortunately, he has good news to share.

Young has an AC shoulder sprain. Why the good news? Because it's something the Alabama quarterback has dealt with before.

"Nick Saban on Bryce Young's AC shoulder sprain: 'He's had these before. In a few days he starts to respond pretty well, so we just have to see how it goes.' Tide will take it day to day with their Heisman Trophy winner. Texas A&M comes to Tuscaloosa next week (Oct. 8)," said Brandon Marcello on Twitter.

Breathe easy, Tide fans. It doesn't sound like Bryce Young is dealing with a serious injury.

"That's not as bad as it could be," a fan wrote.

"Saban says Bryce Young had an AC sprain in his shoulder. Said it isn’t that serious and he’s had them before. 'We’ll see how it goes and play it day to day,'" said Saban, via Alex Scarborough.

Considering what this could have been, a big sigh of relief for Bryce Young and Co.

Hopefully Young plays next week vs. Texas A&M.