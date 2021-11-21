College Football World Reacts To Bryce Young’s Insane Performance vs. Arkansas

Bryce Young was a one-man wrecking crew for Alabama on Saturday night.

He put the team on his back against Arkansas in every way possible and finished with nearly 600 yards through the air with five touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide were in a close battle with the Hogs throughout the game before Young decided to do it himself. After they were up just 3-0 going into the 2nd quarter, the offense exploded with 21 points to go up 24-14 into the break.

They then scored 18 more points in the second half to win, 42-35.

Receiver Jameson Williams caught three of Young’s touchdown throws and finished with 150 yards total on eight receptions.

The college football world is flabbergasted at this performance from Young as he has the Crimson Tide one step closer to the College Football Playoff.

Bryce Young has broken the Alabama single-game passing yards record for @AlabamaFTBL with 3:18 left in 4th quarter. Alabama leads 42-28. 31-40 561 yards 5 TD's pic.twitter.com/xY8RJaMyZO — Jimmy Reno (@jimmyrenowrites) November 20, 2021

Bryce Young and CJ Stroud putting on quite the show today. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 20, 2021

Bryce Young is tossing BOMBS 💣 pic.twitter.com/RiX3rHXKFY — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 20, 2021

Bryce Young

Will Anderson

Jameson Williams Hey @HeismanTrophy there are your finalist for NYC #RollTide #Heisman — Denny Chimes (@UADennyChimes) November 20, 2021

Bryce Young has broken the single-game passing yards record for Alabama.. 🔥 31-40 🔥 561 yards 🔥 5 TDs pic.twitter.com/PL45RZJlTx — Roll Tide #18™ (@jerrysandersRTR) November 20, 2021

The 2008 Alabama team had 10 passing touchdowns during the entire regular season. Bryce Young has 10 passing TDs his past two games this year. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 20, 2021

Bryce Young for Heisman!! — Casual Bama Fan (@SHANKK50) November 20, 2021

Alabama is now 10-1 going into next Saturday’s Iron Bowl contest against Auburn.

Yes, it does have the SEC West locked up but this is still a matchup that the Crimson Tide cannot lose due to their CFP hopes.

They already have one loss on the season and if they were to get another before their matchup against Georgia, their repeat odds would be gone.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.