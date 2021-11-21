The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Bryce Young’s Insane Performance vs. Arkansas

Bryce Young under center for Alabama.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - DECEMBER 12: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide waits for the snap during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 52-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Bryce Young was a one-man wrecking crew for Alabama on Saturday night.

He put the team on his back against Arkansas in every way possible and finished with nearly 600 yards through the air with five touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide were in a close battle with the Hogs throughout the game before Young decided to do it himself. After they were up just 3-0 going into the 2nd quarter, the offense exploded with 21 points to go up 24-14 into the break.

They then scored 18 more points in the second half to win, 42-35.

Receiver Jameson Williams caught three of Young’s touchdown throws and finished with 150 yards total on eight receptions.

The college football world is flabbergasted at this performance from Young as he has the Crimson Tide one step closer to the College Football Playoff.

Alabama is now 10-1 going into next Saturday’s Iron Bowl contest against Auburn.

Yes, it does have the SEC West locked up but this is still a matchup that the Crimson Tide cannot lose due to their CFP hopes.

They already have one loss on the season and if they were to get another before their matchup against Georgia, their repeat odds would be gone.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.