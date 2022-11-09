College Football World Reacts To C-USA Schedule Decision
Conference-USA is making a major scheduling change after reaching new media rights deals with CBS and ESPN, per Sports Business Journal's John Ourand.
In a quote lifted from podcaster Richard Johnson, "The new-look [C-USA] will shift its entire slate of October football games to midweek evenings starting with the 2023 season."
The college football world reacted to the news on Wednesday.
"S--- doesn't hit the same," one fan said.
"If they want to go up against MLB postseason, uh, go for it," tweeted SB Nation's Anchor of Gold.
"Looks like C-USA wants to do Tuesday/Wednesday night games in *October* starting next season. How are we feeling about this as MAC fans?" asked Hustle Belt.
"Ok we have 11 months to come up with a fun name for midweek C-USA action," commented Nicole Auerbach.
"MACtion competition on the horizon."
"Welcome to Conference tUeSdAy!!"
"CUSAction," said Braden Surprenant.
C-USA will also add five new members for the 2023-24 academic calendar,