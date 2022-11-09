College Football World Reacts To C-USA Schedule Decision

BIRMINGHAM, AL - NOVEMBER 04: The Conference USA (C-USA) logo on the field at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Rice Owls on November 04, 2017. UAB defeated Rice 52-21 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Conference-USA is making a major scheduling change after reaching new media rights deals with CBS and ESPN, per Sports Business Journal's John Ourand.

In a quote lifted from podcaster Richard Johnson, "The new-look [C-USA] will shift its entire slate of October football games to midweek evenings starting with the 2023 season."

The college football world reacted to the news on Wednesday.

"S--- doesn't hit the same," one fan said.

"If they want to go up against MLB postseason, uh, go for it," tweeted SB Nation's Anchor of Gold.

"Looks like C-USA wants to do Tuesday/Wednesday night games in *October* starting next season. How are we feeling about this as MAC fans?" asked Hustle Belt.

"Ok we have 11 months to come up with a fun name for midweek C-USA action," commented Nicole Auerbach.

"MACtion competition on the horizon."

"Welcome to Conference tUeSdAy!!"

"CUSAction," said Braden Surprenant.

C-USA will also add five new members for the 2023-24 academic calendar,