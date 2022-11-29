College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Decision

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 28: A general view of an Auburn helmet at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on December 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cadillac Williams will not be leaving Auburn for another school.

There was some speculation about Williams leaving after Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the program's full-time head coach but that was put to bed on Tuesday morning. Williams released a statement via Twitter and confirmed that he will be staying with the program as associate head coach.

Williams was the Tigers' interim head coach for the last four games of the season after Bryan Harsin was fired on Halloween. He went 2-2 in those four games, with wins over Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.

The college football community is ecstatic about Williams staying with the program.

"It’s rare that you see an all-time program legend somehow ascend to an even higher tier of mythical status. If Cadillac didn’t already deserve a statue before this year, he for damn sure deserves one now," another tweet read.

Williams has been on the Auburn staff since 2019 when he was hired to be the running back's coach under Gus Malzahn.

After Malzahn was fired, he was retained by Harsin and now the same thing has happened with Freeze.