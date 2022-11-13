College Football World Reacts To Cadillac Williams' Postgame Interview

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 12: Interim head coach Carnell Williams of the Auburn Tigers celebrates after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

You couldn't script it much better for Cadillac Williams in his Auburn coaching debut.

After many had written off any chance of the Tigers getting another win this season, Williams led his alma mater to an upset win at home over Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M on Saturday.

An emotional Williams spoke on what it meant to him and the university as a whole after the game:

The college football world reacted to Cadillac's special moment across social media.

"By no means an Auburn guy, but this is genuine emotion from a guy who loves his school. Who knows how it’ll go, but I’m still fully on the Cadillac bandwagon," tweeted Bryan Kennedy. "Hire that man."

"So happy for Cadillac," another said. "Dude was one of my first favorite non-Iowa players and took over a tough spot. Such a cool moment."

"And they better make him the head coach!!!" another replied. "I absolutely love to see former players get an opportunity to coach at their alma mater & the way his former teammates showed up to support him…. HIRE HIM!!!!!"

"This is what coaching should be," Antonio Cromartie tweeted at Williams. "Proud of you brother. Love you brother!!!!"

How could you not love this sport?