College Football World Reacts To Cal Football Situation

Pac-12 program Cal football players running onto the field.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: California Golden Bears players run onto the field before the College Football Sydney Cup match between University of California and University of Hawaii at ANZ Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Earlier: Last week, the Cal football program announced that they would be without “multiple” players for Saturday’s matchup against Arizona due to an undisclosed number of positive COVID-19 tests within the team.

Now following a 10-3 loss to the Wildcats, the Golden Bears have some more bad news on the COVID-19 front.

On Tuesday evening, the Cal athletic department announced that this Saturday’s matchup against USC has been postponed due to “additional Cal football student-athletes” who tested positive for the virus and are unavailable to practice this week or play this weekend.

The university has contacted the Pac 12 about a possible rescheduling later this season.

Fans from around the college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

According to a statement from the university last week, 99% of players on the team are vaccinated against the virus. Vaccinated players were not undergoing weekly testing, per Cal insider Avinash Kunnath.

After allowing Arizona to snap its record-breaking losing streak this past weekend, the Golden Bears are now 3-6 on the year. Assuming the program can recover and reschedule its game against the Trojans, Cal will finish off its season with games against Stanford, UCLA and USC.

This news marks the first major COVID-19 cancelation of the 2021 season.

Update: The game has been rescheduled for December 4.

At least these two teams won’t lose the opportunity to play each other.

