College Football World Reacts To Cale Gundy Daughter News

The Cale Gundy situation is starting to get a little weird.

Gundy, who was a staple on Oklahoma's coaching staff, suddenly resigned on Sunday night. He wrote in a statement that he noticed a player was distracted during a film session and decided to pick up his iPad and read what he wrote.

He ended up regretting that in an instant.

His daughter Cat is now adding a different layer to this story. In a deleted tweet, she reportedly called out head coach Brent Venables for telling his players to keep their mouths shut about what really happened.

She seems confident that the actual truth will come out at some point.

It didn't take long for the college football community to react to this news.

Gundy played at Oklahoma from 1990-93 before he returned to his alma mater in 1999. He spent 16 years as the running backs coach, followed by seven more coaching the receivers.

The fallout from this looks destined to get messier before it gets better.