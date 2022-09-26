College Football World Reacts To CBS Scheduling Controversy

EVANSVILLE, IN - MARCH 28: A CBS Sports logo is displayed in front of spectator seating before the start of the NCAA Division II Final Four basketball game between the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats and the Saint Anselm Hawks on March 28, 2019, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In Week 6 of this college football season, LSU will host the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers in what is expected to be one of the better matchups between the SEC East and SEC West. But a scheduling controversy is really putting a damper on things in Baton Rouge.

The game is slated for 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) on October 8 and will air on ESPN, making it the first midday game that either team will play this season. But for LSU, that's a major issue.

According to Jacques Doucet of WAFB 9Sports in Louisiana, CBS Sports had the chance to pick up the game twice for their main game on CBS. Instead, it's being relegated to cable - much to the disdain of some people at LSU.

Per the report, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward as well as officials within the SEC leadership were upset by this decision. Understandably so, as it will probably get strong ratings on ESPN and would probably do even better on CBS.

College football fans don't seem as upset though. Many are pointing out that CBS is showing Alabama vs. Texas A&M and Georgia vs. Auburn simply because those games feature the two best teams in the country:

LSU opened the season unranked and didn't get any AP votes after losing their season opener at home against Florida State. But in the three weeks since they've easily put away the likes of Southern, New Mexico and SEC rival Mississippi State.

If LSU wants to get the big games though, they need to just keep winning. Their rivalry game with Florida hasn't had a time set yet, nor have their games against Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The Alabama game could be the big one if they're sitting at 7-1 ahead of that big one.

