College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati’s Ranking

The No. 2 team in college football is the Cincinnati Bearcats. Who would’ve guessed that before the start of the regular season?

Cincinnati was projected to be very good in 2021, but few people – if any – likely thought they’d be all the way up at No. 2 overall in mid-October.

But that’s where the Bearcats stand right now. Following Iowa’s upset loss to Purdue on Saturday, Luke Fickell’s program has surged up to No. 2 overall in the AP Poll.

Cincinnati is one of a handful of remaining unbeaten teams.

Dawgs still on top in the Week 8 AP Poll 🐶⤵️ 1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Oklahoma

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma State

9. Michigan State

10. Oregon — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2021

Cincinnati will need to win out in order to contend for the College Football Playoff, but right now, the Bearcats are very much in line for a spot.

We have 11 unbeatens remaining … ACC: Wake Forest

Big Ten: Michigan, Mich. St

Big 12: Oklahoma, Okla. St

SEC: Georgia

AAC: Cincinnati, SMU

C-USA: UTSA

Mountain West: San Diego St

Sun Belt: Coastal Carolina … and 2 winless FBS teams Arizona

UNLV — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 17, 2021

The No. 2 overall ranking is the highest in program history.

#2 IN THE 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡‼️ Cincinnati establishes a new program high ranking in the @AP_Top25 after advancing a spot from last week.#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/hgRzLIkjsu — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) October 17, 2021

Cincinnati fans are understandably pumped up.

“This is the highest a BCS Buster or Group of 5 team has ever reached during a season. Ever. I never thought I’d see a team have a higher ranking than 2010 Boise, but here we are,” one fan tweeted.

“Best team in Ohio?” another fan suggested.

“As a UCF fan, we are proud for you guys! Best of luck, keep up the great work, and go win the playoff for us G5!” one fan added.

ESPN’s latest College Football Playoff projections have Cincinnati making the final foursome. Is that how it will actually play out?