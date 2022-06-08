College Football World Reacts To CJ Stroud, Bentley News

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 13: Garrett Wilson #5 celebrates with C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is rolling around campus in style these days.

The Heisman-finalist's latest NIL deal scored him a $150,000 Bentley Bentayga courtesy of Sarchione Auto Gallery in Canton, per The Columbus Dispatch.

The college football world reacted to new whip on Wednesday.

"CJ Stroud cruising around campus in a Bentley is a major flex. Boys are living a life of luxury in Columbus," tweeted one Ohio State writer.

"[CJ Stroud] riding around Columbus in a Bentley that NIL money better than a rookie contract," laughed another user.

"11 years ago, this same time, Tressel quit over kids trading their own memorabilia for tattoos, and the world wanted to cancel Ohio State for it," noted a Buckeyes fan. "Today CJ Stroud gets a $150k Bentley for playing at Ohio State. Boy how times have changed."

We're excited to work with [CJ Stroud] on this groundbreaking NIL deal. We know he's sensitive to cold weather, so his new Bentley is equipped with the Bentley-patented 'sauna' heating system. CJ won't be cold anymore, thanks to the 2022 Bentley Bantayga. - Ryan Burton, Bentley GM

"Now I get that this is just a way a booster can help out but is there a single person out there buying a Bentley simply because CJ Stroud has one?" asked Eric Lloyd. "What's the ROI on these things?"

We've come a long way since 2010.