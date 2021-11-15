The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Coach O’s Honest Admission

LSU's Coach O is furious with the officials against Clemson.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers yells from the sidelines during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Ed Orgeron is a “lame duck” head coach and he’s going to freely speak his mind because of it.

Some have said that LSU’s head coach has purposely thrown his offensive coordinator, Jake Peetz, under the bus. Coach O has a blunt response to that suggestion, though.

“There ain’t no bus where I live…you can say that when you’re a lame duck coach,” the LSU national title-winning head coach said.

OK then…

Many college football fans have taken to social media to react to Coach O’s brutally honest admission.

“Coach O is in full “we’ll burn that bridge when we get to it” mode. For the record, he is right about Peetz. He had no idea what he was doing and it showed. Of course, Orgeron hired the guy so that seems like an Ed Orgeron problem not a Jake Peetz problem,” one fan tweeted.

“Interim Coach O is 1 more loss away from pulling a George Costanza and dragging the 2019 national title trophy around the parking lot while berating the LSU athletic department,” another fan tweeted.

It’s quite the comment, to be fair.

Coach O doesn’t have much time left at LSU.

The Tigers will finish the season against Louisiana Monroe and Texas A&M.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.