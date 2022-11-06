College Football World Reacts To Colin Cowherd's No. 1 Team

Colin Cowherd knows who his top team in college football is following this Saturday's slate.

Cowherd, who hosts The Herd on FS1 every weekday, thinks that Michigan is the best team in the country following its 52-17 win over Rutgers.

"Michigan again kicked the Holy Hell out of ANOTHER tough-as-nails opponent. Let’s be honest, nobody likes going to Rutgers in November. Crowd noise made my living room shake. But location doesn’t matter w these boys. Wolverines my new number one," Cowherd tweeted.

This win got the Wolverines to 9-0 overall as they appear to be on a collision course with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The winner of that game will not only make the conference championship game but the College Football Playoff as well.

To say that fans disagree with Cowherd's take would be an understatement.

Michigan will try and get to 10-0 next Saturday when it takes on Nebraska.