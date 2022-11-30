College Football World Reacts To Controversial Bowl Decision

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 06: A general view of the stadium prior to the 2014 Vizio BCS National Championship Game between the Auburn Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at the Rose Bowl on January 6, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Rose Bowl's Buckeye fatigue could result in a major change to "The Grandaddy of Them All."

Per The Athletic's Stewart Mandel, "If Ohio State finishes No. 5, the Rose Bowl [is] strongly considering taking No. 8 Penn State instead due to [the] Buckeyes' recent appearances."

The college football world reacted to Wednesday's Rose Bowl report.

"Put UConn in the Rose Bowl, cowards," tweeted Boardroom's Russell Steinberg.

"Screw Penn State and bowl tie-ins, just send Tennessee to the Rose Bowl in that case then," a fan said.

"Anticipation continues to build ..."

"This is so f---ing stupid," another user replied. "What’s the point of even ranking teams?"

"Y'all didn't believe me when i said this last night," tweeted Ralph D. Russo.

"Man they should really try not getting mollywhopped by Michigan one of these years. Now even the Rose Bowl is sick of them."

If Ohio State isn't selected for the Rose Bowl, it would bump Tennessee out of the Orange Bowl and into the Cotton Bowl.