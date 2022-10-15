College Football World Reacts To Controversial Call On Tennessee

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a helmet worn by the Tennessee Volunteers before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It wouldn't be a primetime SEC football matchup without a little controversy.

In Saturday's game between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee, a questionable defensive pass interference call bailed the Crimson Tide out of a long third-and-goal attempt and resulted in an eventual score.

The college football world reacted to the controversial flag on social media.

"That call probably changed the trajectory of the game," one fan commented.

"Definitely interference, just called on the wrong side," another said.

"Sankey made the call at halftime."

"Oooooof," replied Mike Wilson. "That's a miss from the officials."

"Bama paying refs, again."

"CROOKED."

"Highly questionable," another tweeted.

"Tennessee has literally gotten every call all day until this, and I can’t stand either of them."

"Absolutely horrific call," a Tennessee fan said.

49-49. Under three minutes left. Let's see if this one comes back to haunt the end of this game.