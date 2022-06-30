College Football World Reacts To Controversial Fan Base Rankings

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 6: Herbie Husker awaits the arrival of the team before the game between the McNeese State Cowboys and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Whenever any sort of ranking of college football fan bases is released, controversy and debate is sure to follow. So it should be no surprise that the newest ones are getting just as much traction.

Big Game Boomer recently released their ranking of the 20 most sensitive fan bases and the 20 least sensitive fan bases. Given how subjective those two terms are, it's hard to really quantify one way or another.

Taking the top spot in the most sensitive fan bases is Arkansas, followed by Texas, Florida, Kentucky and Oklahoma. For the least sensitive fan bases, Wisconsin got the top spot, followed by Oklahoma State, Illinois, Kansas State and Purdue.

Naturally, fans had a ton of thoughts on these two rankings and the 40 teams that made it up. But a common response was that Nebraska at 19th in least sensitive was absurd:

For what it's worth Big Game Boomer replied to that last comment, stating that Nebraska fans are "friendly, not sensitive."

There were plenty of other fan bases that triggered debate in the comments. From Wisconsin haters to Oklahoma fans to curious Alabama enjoyers, there are all kinds of controversies brewing over this list.

How does one even decide what makes one fan base more sensitive than another?

It seems like this was just a complicated attempt from Big Game Boomer to stir the pot.

Mission accomplished though.