College Football World Reacts To Crazy Best Coach Opinion

During Wednesday's episode of First Take on ESPN, "Mad Dog" Chris Russo released one of his most controversial takes of all time (and that's saying something).

The hot-take artist said Nick Saban isn't the greatest college football coach of all time — instead electing to go with former Notre Dame head coach Ara Parseghian.

First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith was absolutely appalled by this take — and so was the rest of the college football world.

"He should lose his job after this. The man should not be allowed to cover sports anymore," one fan wrote.

"Love him or hate em. Saban is the best coach of this generation. Maybe all time. Mad Dog is famous for having the worst takes of all time as well," another added.

"They don’t write soap operas as unrealistic and dramatic as this…" another said.

Saban is the all-time leader in National Championship titles with seven — one with LSU and six with Alabama since taking over in 2007. His overall college football coaching record currently sits at 269-67-1 and counting.

While Parseghian was a great coach in his own right, his two National Championships and 131-52-5 overall record don't come close to touching the success that Saban has seen during his head coaching career.