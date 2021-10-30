College Football World Reacts To Crazy Michigan-MSU Finish

No. 8 Michigan State just took down No. 6 Michigan in an instant Big Ten classic.

Storming back from a 30-14 deficit, Mel Tucker and the Spartans strung together an incredible comeback to take a 37-33 victory in front of a packed home crowd in East Lansing.

Capping off an unbelievable 23-3 run, freshman cornerback Charles Brantley intercepted Wolverine QB Cade McNamara with just one minute remaining in the contest — ending the game with a walk-off defensive stop.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to one of the most thrilling college football games of the year so far.

Michigan State seals the victory with an interception in the final minute & Spartan Stadium is losing its mind! pic.twitter.com/brKQ95VECK — Zach Harig (@FOX17Zach) October 30, 2021

MICHIGAN STATE SEALS IT WITH A PICK#CFB pic.twitter.com/NEA3uL5QkC — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 30, 2021

No. 8 Michigan State holds on to get the W over No. 6 Michigan, 37-33 Kenneth Walker: 197 yds, 5 TDs 🔥🔥 The Mel Tucker era has arrived pic.twitter.com/bNiMnnYO3Q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 30, 2021

MICHIGAN STATE PICKS CADE MCNAMARA THE SPARTANS HAVE COME BACK AND RUINED MICHIGANS PERFECT SEASON SPARTY’S PERFECT SEASON IS ALIVE — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 30, 2021

People are saying Michigan State is the best team in the country. I'm not saying it but other people are. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 30, 2021

MICHIGAN STATE HAS FIRED JIM HARBAUGH — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 30, 2021

As Michigan’s head coach, Jim Harbaugh is 4-10 against Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 30, 2021

What an outstanding football game between Michigan and Michigan State. Good for the sport that the day's biggest game is: A. A great one B. Doesn't involve Bama, UGA, OSU, Clemson or OU. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) October 30, 2021

Other than the game-sealing pick, the biggest story of the day for the Spartans was running back Kenneth Walker. Setting an all-time record for the rivalry, the Wake Forest transfer finished the day with all five of Michigan State’s touchdowns — rushing for 197 yards on 23 carries.

Another significant plot point in today’s game was a few questionable calls in favor of the Spartans early on in the game. With the heated nature of this rivalry, this will certainly be a talking point between the rival fans for quite some time.

For the first time in Michigan State coaching history, Mel Tucker has now started his coaching tenure with a 2-0 record over the Wolverines in his first two seasons. Jim Harbaugh on the other hand is now 3-4 against the Spartans through his seven-year career in Ann Arbor.

Moving to 8-0 on the year, Michigan State will likely make a significant jump in the polls this week. Meanwhile, Michigan now falls to 7-1 on its season.