College Football World Reacts To Crazy Michigan-MSU Finish

Michigan v Michigan StateEAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Quavaris Crouch #6 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

No. 8 Michigan State just took down No. 6 Michigan in an instant Big Ten classic.

Storming back from a 30-14 deficit, Mel Tucker and the Spartans strung together an incredible comeback to take a 37-33 victory in front of a packed home crowd in East Lansing.

Capping off an unbelievable 23-3 run, freshman cornerback Charles Brantley intercepted Wolverine QB Cade McNamara with just one minute remaining in the contest — ending the game with a walk-off defensive stop.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to one of the most thrilling college football games of the year so far.

Other than the game-sealing pick, the biggest story of the day for the Spartans was running back Kenneth Walker. Setting an all-time record for the rivalry, the Wake Forest transfer finished the day with all five of Michigan State’s touchdowns — rushing for 197 yards on 23 carries.

Another significant plot point in today’s game was a few questionable calls in favor of the Spartans early on in the game. With the heated nature of this rivalry, this will certainly be a talking point between the rival fans for quite some time.

For the first time in Michigan State coaching history, Mel Tucker has now started his coaching tenure with a 2-0 record over the Wolverines in his first two seasons. Jim Harbaugh on the other hand is now 3-4 against the Spartans through his seven-year career in Ann Arbor.

Moving to 8-0 on the year, Michigan State will likely make a significant jump in the polls this week. Meanwhile, Michigan now falls to 7-1 on its season.

