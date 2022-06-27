College Football World Reacts To Crazy Recruiting Rumor

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 24: The Miami Hurricanes cheerleaders perform during a game against the Clemson Tigers at Sun Life Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

College football recruiting in the Name, Image and Likeness era continues to get crazier and crazier.

This weekend, the University of Miami landed a commitment from four-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada.

Rashada, a California native, is the No. 7 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He committed to Miami over Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among other programs.

According to a report from On3, Rashada received close to $10 million in Name, Image and Likeness money to commit to the Hurricanes.

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the crazy rumor.

"Miami having money and resources for football is literally so much more fun," one fan tweeted.

"I smell lies," another fan suggested.

"No shot this is real and if it is, then this is extremely disappointing for CFB as a whole," one fan added.

NIL money is certainly coming into play in recruiting - even though it's not supposed to - though it can be tough to verify what's real and what's hyperbolized.

Still, good for the programs like Miami that are able to capitalize on it, right?