College Football World Reacts To Crazy Scene At Ohio State

It’s been a pretty eventful season for the Ohio State Buckeyes so far this fall – and not in a good way.

Ohio State is 2-1 on the season, as the Buckeyes beat Minnesota and Tulsa, while losing to Oregon. The Buckeyes entered the 2021 regular season with national championship hopes. However, based on how they’ve played this season, just winning the Big Ten will be a struggle.

There have been defensive coaching issues, quarterback struggles and now, fast forwarding to Saturday night, major player sideline drama.

Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope appeared to quit the team on Saturday night.

I think K'Vaughan Pope just quit the team in the middle of the game. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

Pope appeared to be unhappy with his playing time on Saturday night.

Pope tried to run out on the field in a sub package. Teradja Mitchell waved him off, and Pope stormed down the sideline, started walking to the tunnel and then had to be coaxed back by an Ohio State staffer. He tossed his gloves into the stands and took off his jersey. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

Now, he appears to have made it official.

“good lucc to my teammates,” he tweeted, before adding, “fucc ohio state.”

https://twitter.com/VonP04/status/1441935049637515268

It’s difficult to imagine Pope playing for Ohio State again following something like that.

Few scenes, if any, have been crazier than this so far this regular season.

Ohio State LB K'Vaughan Pope just quit in the middle of the game, per @AWardSports He threw his gloves in the stands, took off his jersey, and is being escorted to the locker room pic.twitter.com/v6bodLeO2M — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2021

K'Vaughan Pope, to his credit, is correct that he should be on the field on a passing down — Patrick Mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) September 26, 2021

Will have to see what Ohio State coaches say after the game, but it certainly looked like K'Vaughan Pope left the game after a sideline blow-up in the second quarter. The senior had played just 31 snaps on the season entering today's game. https://t.co/KXkVShYmzM — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) September 26, 2021

Ohio State is leading Akron, 38-7, at halftime of Saturday night’s game.

We’ll likely hear from head coach Ryan Day on the Pope incident following the contest. It seems safe to say that his time in Columbus is done, though.