The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Crazy Scene At Ohio State

A general view of Ohio State's stadium.COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 18: A general view of Ohio Stadium as more than 99,000 fans packed in to watch the annual Ohio State Spring Game on April 18, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

It’s been a pretty eventful season for the Ohio State Buckeyes so far this fall – and not in a good way.

Ohio State is 2-1 on the season, as the Buckeyes beat Minnesota and Tulsa, while losing to Oregon. The Buckeyes entered the 2021 regular season with national championship hopes. However, based on how they’ve played this season, just winning the Big Ten will be a struggle.

There have been defensive coaching issues, quarterback struggles and now, fast forwarding to Saturday night, major player sideline drama.

Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope appeared to quit the team on Saturday night.

Pope appeared to be unhappy with his playing time on Saturday night.

Now, he appears to have made it official.

“good lucc to my teammates,” he tweeted, before adding, “fucc ohio state.”

https://twitter.com/VonP04/status/1441935049637515268

It’s difficult to imagine Pope playing for Ohio State again following something like that.

Few scenes, if any, have been crazier than this so far this regular season.

Ohio State is leading Akron, 38-7, at halftime of Saturday night’s game.

We’ll likely hear from head coach Ryan Day on the Pope incident following the contest. It seems safe to say that his time in Columbus is done, though.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.