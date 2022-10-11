College Football World Reacts To Crushing Quarterback Injury News

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 24: Jalon Daniels #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The Kansas football program got some brutal injury news on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Zac Boyer of The Lawrence-Journal World, Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder.

Daniels was having a sensational season before he got hurt against TCU this past Saturday. He's thrown for 1,071 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 66.7% of his passes.

College football fans and media members are absolutely devastated by this news.

This means that Jason Bean will be the full-time starter for the rest of the season. He almost willed the Jayhawks to a victory over the Horned Frogs last Saturday but they ultimately fell, 38-31.

Bean finished the contest by completing 69% of his passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns.

He'll look to put up similar numbers when the Jayhawks travel to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

Kickoff will be at Noon ET.