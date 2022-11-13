College Football World Reacts To Dan Lanning's Inexcusable Decision vs. Washington

EUGENE, OREGON - APRIL 23: Head Coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on before the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Dan Lanning is taking the arrows on social media for his decision to go for it on fourth-down inside his own 40 in a 34-all game with a minute-and-a-half left (without Bo Nix in the game).

The Ducks offense had been aggressive all night but many thought it wasn't the time to get cute in a tie game that could play a massive role in whether or not Oregon reaches the College Football Playoff.

Here's what the college football world had to say for Lanning's playcall:

"I can't comprehend what Dan Lanning just did," tweeted Stewart Mandel. "Incomprehensible. Could cost his team the Playoff."

"Bo Nix was hopping on the sideline asking Dan Lanning to go in. Oregon didn't call timeout and stayed with Thompson," said Chris Vannini. "Wow wow wow."

"Bo Nix: 'Coach I’m cleared to come back in for the big 4th down play.' Dan Lanning:"

"Dan lanning in the locker room trying to make the Oregon players lighten up after costing them a trip to the playoffs," another fan commented.

We'll see how it works out for them...